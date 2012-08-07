Olympics-Men's athletics 1500m medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 1500m on Tuesday. Leonel Manzano of the United States won the silver and Morocco's Abdalaati Iguider won the bronze. Results Table 1. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3 minutes 34.08 seconds 2. Leonel Manzano (U.S.) 3:34.79 3. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:35.13 4. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:35.17 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:35.43 6. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:35.44 7. Silas Kiplagat (Kenya) 3:36.19 8. Ilham Tanui Oezbilen (Turkey) 3:36.72 9. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:36.94 10. Belal Mansoor Ali (Bahrain) 3:37.98 11. Nixon Kiplimo Chepseba (Kenya) 3:39.04 12. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:43.83