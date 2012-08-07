FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 1500m medal results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's athletics 1500m medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 1500m on Tuesday.
Leonel Manzano of the United States won the silver and Morocco's
Abdalaati Iguider won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1.   Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)     3 minutes 34.08 seconds 
 2.   Leonel Manzano (U.S.)           3:34.79                 
 3.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)     3:35.13                 
 4.   Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.)       3:35.17                 
 5.   Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway)    3:35.43                 
 6.   Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:35.44                 
 7.   Silas Kiplagat (Kenya)          3:36.19                 
 8.   Ilham Tanui Oezbilen (Turkey)   3:36.72                 
 9.   Nicholas Willis (New Zealand)   3:36.94                 
 10.  Belal Mansoor Ali (Bahrain)     3:37.98                 
 11.  Nixon Kiplimo Chepseba (Kenya)  3:39.04                 
 12.  Asbel Kiprop (Kenya)            3:43.83

