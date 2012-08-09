Olympics-Men's athletics 800m medal results

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 800m event on Thursday. Botswana's Nijel Amos won the silver and Kenya's Timothy Kitum won the bronze. Results Table 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1 minute 40.91 WR seconds 2. Nijel Amos (Botswana) 1:41.73 3. Timothy Kitum (Kenya) 1:42.53 4. Duane Solomon (U.S.) 1:42.82 5. Nick Symmonds (U.S.) 1:42.95 6. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:43.20 7. Abubaker Kaki (Sudan) 1:43.32 8. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:43.77