Olympics-Men's athletics 800m medal results
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 800m medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 800m event on
Thursday. Botswana's Nijel Amos won the silver and Kenya's
Timothy Kitum won the bronze.
   
 Results Table
 
 1.  David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1 minute 40.91 WR seconds 
 2.  Nijel Amos (Botswana)        1:41.73                   
 3.  Timothy Kitum (Kenya)        1:42.53                   
 4.  Duane Solomon (U.S.)         1:42.82                   
 5.  Nick Symmonds (U.S.)         1:42.95                   
 6.  Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia)     1:43.20                   
 7.  Abubaker Kaki (Sudan)        1:43.32                   
 8.  Andrew Osagie (Britain)      1:43.77

