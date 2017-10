LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 200m event on Thursday. Jamaica's Yohan Blake won the silver and Jamaica's Warren Weir won the bronze. Results Table 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 19.32 seconds 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 19.44 3. Warren Weir (Jamaica) 19.84 4. Wallace Spearmon (U.S.) 19.90 5. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.00 6. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.19 7. Alex Quinonez (Ecuador) 20.57 8. Anaso Jobodwana (South Africa) 20.69