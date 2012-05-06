FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Bolt speeds to year's fastest 100m
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 6, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Bolt speeds to year's fastest 100m

Kayon Rayor

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt laid down a marker before the London Games when he ran the year’s fastest 100 metres at the Jamaica International Invitational on Saturday.

After two false starts, the Jamaican world record holder clocked a dazzling 9.82 seconds in his first individual race of the year, exploding from the blocks to take control at 40 metres.

Michael Frater, a member of Jamaica’s world record 4x100 metres relay team, finished a distant second in exactly 10.00 seconds.

Women’s world champion Carmelita Jeter also looked impressive.

The American sped to a season leading 10.81 seconds ahead of Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, who finished in 10.86. Jamaican Olympic silver medallist Kerron Stewart was third in 10.98. (Editing By Gene Cherry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.