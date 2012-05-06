Olympics-Bolt speeds to year's fastest 100m

KINGSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt laid down a marker before the London Games when he ran the year’s fastest 100 metres at the Jamaica International Invitational on Saturday.

After two false starts, the Jamaican world record holder clocked a dazzling 9.82 seconds in his first individual race of the year, exploding from the blocks to take control at 40 metres.

Michael Frater, a member of Jamaica’s world record 4x100 metres relay team, finished a distant second in exactly 10.00 seconds.

Women’s world champion Carmelita Jeter also looked impressive.

The American sped to a season leading 10.81 seconds ahead of Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, who finished in 10.86. Jamaican Olympic silver medallist Kerron Stewart was third in 10.98. (Editing By Gene Cherry)