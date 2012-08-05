Olympics-Athletics-Blake happy to play second fiddle to Bolt

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The master was too good for his prodigy in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday but a smiling Yohan Blake was just pleased to walk away from his first Games with a silver medal.

World champion Blake equalled his personal best of 9.75 seconds in a final that lived up to its billing as the must-see event of the London Games, but it was not enough to take his Jamaican compatriot and training partner Usain Bolt’s sprint crown.

Bolt scorched to gold in 9.63, the second fastest time ever run, answering all doubts about his fitness with a supreme performance.

“I‘m not disappointed. Some you win some you lose. If you can come to the Olympic Games and leave with a medal then that is alright,” Blake, 22, told reporters.

“Usain knows what it takes, he is a world beater and he is the fastest man in the world. But I got a medal in my first Olympic games and a lot of that is down to Usain and our coach.”

Blake said his fellow Jamaican had helped him relax and enjoy his first Olympic experience. Although they are fierce rivals in the heat of battle, the pair share the same coach (Glen Mills) are close friends and laughed and joked throughout the post-race news conference.

“Usain Bolt encouraged me,” Blake said. “It was a good race, it was just fun out there. Usain kept me calm in my first Olympics.”

Nicknamed “The Beast” for his prodigious training regime, Blake became the youngest world 100 champion last year in Daegu, South Korea, although the race is remembered more for Bolt being disqualified for fals-starting, rather than Blake’s victory.

Expectations that Bolt could be dethroned in London rose when Blake beat Bolt in both the 100 and 200 at the Jamaican trials in late June and early July but he was put in his place on Sunday.

Blake will hope to take revenge on Bolt in the 200 metres but the Beijing champion fired a warning to his younger rivasl, saying: “I told Yohan Blake the 200m will be different because that is my pet event. I‘m not going to let him beat me again.”

Blake has just days to come up with a plan. (Editing by Ed Osmond)