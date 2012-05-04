FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Injured Powell pulls out of Jamaican meeting
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 4, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Injured Powell pulls out of Jamaican meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell has withdrawn from Saturday’s Jamaica International invitational with a groin injury, ending any shot at racing against Usain Bolt, his agent said on Friday.

Powell was entered in the 200 metres but was considering running against triple Olympic champion and fellow Jamaican Bolt in the 100, which would have put less stress on his groin.

“We decided this morning to withdraw Asafa from the 200 because his groin is sore and has a bit of tightness,” Paul Doyle told Reuters. “We decided not to bother with the 100, since he was not ready for the 200.”

Doyle described the injury as “nothing major.”

Powell will now run in the opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 11.

“Rather than putting in a sub-par performance and risk aggravating the injury, we will sit out this meet wait until Doha for him to run,” Doyle said. (Reporting By Kayon Raynor in Kingston; Editing by Gene Cherry and Frank Pingue)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.