Olympics-Men's athletics 100m heats - results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Men's athletics 100m heats results. Results Table Heat 4 1. Gerard Kobeane (Burkina Faso) 10.42 seconds Q 2. Fabrice Coiffic (Mauritius) 10.62 Q 3. Courtney Carl Williams (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 10.80 4. Rachid Chouhal (Malta) 10.83 5. Tilak Ram Tharu (Nepal) 10.85 6. Massoud Azizi (Afghanistan) 11.19 7. Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) 11.53 8. Patrick Tuara (New Zealand) 11.72 Heat 3 1. Berenger Aymard Bosse (Central African Republic) 10.55 Q 2. Foo Ee Yeo (Singapore) 10.57 Q 3. Azneem Ahmed (Maldives) 10.79 4. J'maal Alexander (Britain) 10.92 5. John Howard (Micronesia) 11.05 6. Chris Meke Walasi (Solomon Islands) 11.42 7. Elama Fa'atonu (American Samoa) 11.48 Heat 2 1. Jurgen Themen (Suriname) 10.55 Q 2. Fernando Lumain (Indonesia) 10.80 Q 3. Wilfried Bingangoye (Gabon) 10.89 4. Liaqat Ali (Pakistan) 10.90 5. Rodman Teltull (Palau) 11.06 6. Tavevele Noa (Tuvalu) 11.55 7. Timi Garstang (Marshall Islands) 12.81 Heat 1 1. Artur Bruno Rojas (Bolivia) 10.62 Q 2. Devilert Arsene Kimbembe (Congo) 10.68 Q 3. Holder Ocante Da Silva (Guinea-Bissau) 10.69 4. Joseph Andy Lui (Tonga) 11.17 5. Mohan Khan (Bangladesh) 11.25 6. Kilakone Sophonexay (Laos) 11.30 7. Christopher Lima Da Costa (Sao Tome and Principe) 11.56 Qualified for Next Round 1. Gerard Kobeane (Burkina Faso) 10.42 seconds 2. Berenger Aymard Bosse (Central African Republic) 10.55 2. Jurgen Themen (Suriname) 10.55 4. Foo Ee Yeo (Singapore) 10.57 5. Fabrice Coiffic (Mauritius) 10.62 5. Artur Bruno Rojas (Bolivia) 10.62 7. Devilert Arsene Kimbembe (Congo) 10.68 8. Holder Ocante Da Silva (Guinea-Bissau) 10.69 9. Azneem Ahmed (Maldives) 10.79 10. Fernando Lumain (Indonesia) 10.80