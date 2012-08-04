FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's 10,000m run medal results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's 10,000m run medal results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Mohamed Farah won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's 10,000m run on Saturday. The
United States' Galen Rupp won the silver and Ethiopia's Tariku
Bekele won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Mohamed Farah (Britain)          27 minutes 30.42 seconds 
 2.   Galen Rupp (U.S.)                    27:30.90             
   
 3.   Tariku Bekele (Ethiopia)             27:31.43             
   
 4.   Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia)           27:32.44             
   
 5.   Bedan Karoki Muchiri (Kenya)         27:32.94             
   
 6.   Zersenay Tadese (Eritrea)            27:33.51             
   
 7.   Teklemariam Medhin (Eritrea)         27:34.76             
   
 8.   Gebregziabher Gebremariam (Ethiopia) 27:36.34             
   
 9.   Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey)         27:38.81             
   
 10.  Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda)        27:39.22             
   
 11.  Cameron Levins (Canada)              27:40.68             
   
 12.  Moses Ndiema Masai (Kenya)           27:41.34             
   
 13.  Dathan Ritzenhein (U.S.)             27:45.89             
   
 14.  Robert Kajuga (Rwanda)               27:56.67             
   
 15.  Nguse Tesfaldet (Eritrea)            27:56.78             
   
 16.  Thomas Ayeko (Uganda)                27:58.96             
   
 17.  Moukheld Al-Outaibi (Saudi Arabia)   28:07.25             
   
 18.  Mohammed Ahmed (Canada)              28:13.91             
   
 19.  Matthew Tegenkamp (U.S.)             28:18.26             
   
 20.  Ben St Lawrence (Australia)          28:32.67             
   
 21.  Diego Estrada (Mexico)               28:36.19             
   
 22.  Yuki Sato (Japan)                    28:44.06             
   
 23.  Ayad Lamdassem (Spain)               28:49.85             
   
 24.  Daniele Meucci (Italy)               28:57.46             
   
 25.  Christopher Thompson (Britain)       29:06.14             
   
 26.  Mykola Labovskyy (Ukraine)           29:32.12             
   
 .    Wilson Kiprop (Kenya)                DNF                  
   
 .    Ali Hasan Mahboob (Bahrain)          DNF                  
   
 .    Bayron Piedra (Ecuador)              DNF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
