Olympics-Athletics-China's Chen wins men's 20km race walk
August 4, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-China's Chen wins men's 20km race walk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China’s Chen Ding won gold in the men’s 20km race walk at the London Olympics on Saturday, storming home in confident style in front of a packed crowd at Pall Mall.

Ding, 19, set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:18:46, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Guatemala’s Erick Barrondo and Chinese compatriot Wang Zhen, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Olympic and double world champion Valeriy Borchin of Russia collapsed with exhaustion on the final stretch as he fought to stay in contention for a bronze medal. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)

