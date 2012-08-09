FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Athletics-American Taylor wins men's triple jump gold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-American Taylor wins men's triple jump gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World champion Christian Taylor produced this year’s biggest jump to take gold in the men’s triple jump in an American one-two at the London Olympic Games on Thursday.

Taylor produced a season’s best mark of 17.81 metres to finish ahead of U.S. compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with a jump of 17.62 metres. Fabrizio Donato of Italy finished in bronze with a jump of 17.48 metres.

Leevan Sands of the Bahamas, bronze medallist four years ago in Beijing, was forced to retire after injuring his knee on his fourth attempt.

Taylor was already the leading jumper in the world this year with a mark of 17.63 set in June. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.