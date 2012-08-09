FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's triple jump medal results
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's triple jump medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Christian Taylor of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's triple jump on
Thursday. Will Claye of the United States won the silver and
Italy's Fabrizio Donato won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.   Christian Taylor (U.S.)      17.81 metres 
 2.   Will Claye (U.S.)            17.62        
 3.   Fabrizio Donato (Italy)      17.48        
 4.   Daniele Greco (Italy)        17.34        
 5.   Leevan Sands (Bahamas)       17.19        
 6.   Benjamin Compaore (France)   17.08        
 7.   Tosin Oke (Nigeria)          16.95        
 8.   Alexis Copello (Cuba)        16.92        
 9.   Lyukman Adams (Russia)       16.78        
 10.  Dong Bin (China)             16.75        
 11.  Samyr Laine (Haiti)          16.65        
 12.  Dzmitry Platnitski (Belarus) 16.19

