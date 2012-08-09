Olympics-Men's triple jump medal results

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Christian Taylor of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's triple jump on Thursday. Will Claye of the United States won the silver and Italy's Fabrizio Donato won the bronze. Results Table 1. Christian Taylor (U.S.) 17.81 metres 2. Will Claye (U.S.) 17.62 3. Fabrizio Donato (Italy) 17.48 4. Daniele Greco (Italy) 17.34 5. Leevan Sands (Bahamas) 17.19 6. Benjamin Compaore (France) 17.08 7. Tosin Oke (Nigeria) 16.95 8. Alexis Copello (Cuba) 16.92 9. Lyukman Adams (Russia) 16.78 10. Dong Bin (China) 16.75 11. Samyr Laine (Haiti) 16.65 12. Dzmitry Platnitski (Belarus) 16.19