Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Idowu makes early triple jump exit
August 7, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Idowu makes early triple jump exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s former world triple jump champion Phillips Idowu crashed out in qualifying at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old’s participation in his home Games had been shrouded in doubt after he pulled out of the national athletics team’s final training camp with a hip injury.

While the Beijing silver medallist has defended his preparations, he failed to make the qualifying mark of 17.10 metres, finishing outside the top 12 in 14th place with a best jump of 16.53.

America’s 22-year-old world champion and gold medal favourite Christian Taylor topped qualifying with a jump of 17.21. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
