Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 3000m steeplechase on Sunday. France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad won the silver and Kenya's Abel Kiprop Mutai won the bronze. Results Table 1. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8 min. 18.56 seconds 2. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:19.08 3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya) 8:19.73 4. Roba Gari (Ethiopia) 8:20.00 5. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya) 8:23.03 6. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:23.87 7. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:24.90 8. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:25.91 9. Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey) 8:27.64 10. Ion Luchianov (Moldova) 8:28.15 11. Brahim Taleb (Morocco) 8:32.40 12. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia) 8:35.12 13. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:40.07 . Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) DQ . Jukka Keskisalo (Finland) DNF