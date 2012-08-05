FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012

Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 3000m steeplechase on
Sunday. France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad won the silver and
Kenya's Abel Kiprop Mutai won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
  1. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya)               8 min. 18.56 seconds 
  2. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:19.08               
 
  3. Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya)            8:19.73               
 
  4. Roba Gari (Ethiopia)                 8:20.00               
 
  5. Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya)        8:23.03               
 
  6. Evan Jager (U.S.)                    8:23.87               
 
  7. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco)               8:24.90               
 
  8. Donald Cabral (U.S.)                 8:25.91               
 
  9. Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey)          8:27.64               
 
 10. Ion Luchianov (Moldova)              8:28.15               
 
 11. Brahim Taleb (Morocco)               8:32.40               
 
 12. Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia)              8:35.12               
 
 13. Yuri Floriani (Italy)                8:40.07               
 
 .   Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda)           DQ                 
 .   Jukka Keskisalo (Finland)            DNF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
