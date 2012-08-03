FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Roba Gari won heat 3 of
the Olympic men's athletics 3000m steeplechase first round with
a time of 8:20.68 at the 2012 London Games on Friday at the
Olympic Stadium in London.

Results Table
 
 Heat 3
 1.   Roba Gari (Ethiopia)            8 minutes 20.68 seconds Q 
 2.   Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya)               8:20.97 Q            
     
 3.   Hamid Ezzine (Morocco)               8:21.25 Q            
    
 4.   Donald Cabral (U.S.)                 8:21.46 Q            
    
 5.   Ion Luchianov (Moldova)              8:22.09              
    
 6.   Mohamed Khaled Belabbas (Algeria)    8:22.32              
    
 7.   Alex Genest (Canada)                 8:22.62              
    
 8.   Vadym Slobodenyuk (Ukraine)          8:23.35              
    
 9.   Lukasz Parszczynski (Poland)         8:30.08              
    
 10.  Weynay Ghebresilasie (Eritrea)       8:37.57              
    
 11.  Albert Minczer (Hungary)             8:40.74              
    
 12.  Stuart Stokes (Britain)              8:43.04              
    
      Victor Garcia (Spain)                DNF                  
    
 Heat 2
 1.   Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya)        8:28.62 Q            
    
 2.   Yuri Floriani (Italy)                8:29.01 Q            
    
 3.   Brahim Taleb (Morocco)               8:29.02 Q            
    
 4.   Jukka Keskisalo (Finland)            8:29.13 Q            
    
 5.   Nikolay Chavkin (Russia)             8:29.72              
    
 6.   Youcef Abdi (Australia)              8:29.81              
    
 7.   Jacob Araptany (Uganda)              8:35.85              
    
 8.   Vincent Zouaoui-Dandrieux (France)   8:36.96              
    
 9.   Kyle Alcorn (U.S.)                   8:37.11              
    
 10.  Artem Kosinov (Kazakhstan)           8:42.27              
    
 11.  Mario Bazan (Peru)                   8:51.95              
    
 12.  Abdelaziz Merzougui (Spain)          8:58.20              
    
      Birhan Getahun (Ethiopia)            DNF                  
    
 Heat 1
 1.   Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:16.23 Q            
    
 2.   Evan Jager (U.S.)                    8:16.61 Q            
    
 3.   Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya)            8:17.70 Q            
    
 4.   Tarik Langat Tarik (Turkey)          8:17.85 Q            
    
 5.   Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia)              8:18.16              
    
 6.   Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda)           8:18.44              
    
 7.   Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia)             8:22.70              
    
 8.   Jose Pena (Venezuela)                8:24.06              
    
 9.   Ali Ahmad Alimer (Saudi Arabia)      8:26.22              
    
 10.  Hicham Sigueni (Morocco)             8:35.89              
    
 11.  Angel Mullera (Spain)                8:38.07              
    
 12.  Alberto Paulo (Portugal)             8:40.74              
    
 13.  Steffen Uliczka (Germany)            8:41.08              
    
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.   Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:16.23 
 2.   Evan Jager (U.S.)                    8:16.61 
 3.   Abel Kiprop Mutai (Kenya)            8:17.70 
 4.   Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey)          8:17.85 
 5.   Nahom Mesfin (Ethiopia)              8:18.16 
 6.   Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda)           8:18.44 
 7.   Roba Gari (Ethiopia)                 8:20.68 
 8.   Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya)               8:20.97 
 9.   Hamid Ezzine (Morocco)               8:21.25 
 10.  Donald Cabral (U.S.)                 8:21.46 
 11.  Ion Luchianov (Moldova)              8:22.09 
 18.  Brimin Kiprop Kipruto (Kenya)        8:28.62 
 19.  Yuri Floriani (Italy)                8:29.01 
 20.  Brahim Taleb (Morocco)               8:29.02 
 21.  Jukka Keskisalo (Finland)            8:29.13

