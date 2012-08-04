FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Double amputee Pistorius makes 400m bow
August 4, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Double amputee Pistorius makes 400m bow

Neil Maidment

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius became the first double amputee to compete on the track at an Olympic Games on Saturday, finishing second in his men’s 400 metres heat with a season’s best time.

Nicknamed ‘Blade Runner’, Pistorius races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic blades after being born without a fibula in both legs.

The 25-year-old, who is also in South Africa’s 4x400 relay team, raced to huge cheers and looked comfortable throughout as he qualified for the semi-finals with a time of 45.44 seconds - beating a previous season’s best of 45.52.

World junior champion Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic won the race with a time of 45.04.

In 2008, Pretoria-born Pistorius successfully appealed against an International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) decision to ban him from running in able-bodied events. (Editing by Mark Meadows)

