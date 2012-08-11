Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 100m relay medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Jamaica won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 4 x 100m relay on Saturday. The United States won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze. Results Table 1. Jamaica Nesta Carter/Michael Frater/Yohan Blake/Usain Bolt 36.84 seconds WR 2. U.S. Trell Kimmons/Justin Gatlin/Tyson Gay/Ryan Bailey 37.04 3. Trinidad and Tobago Keston Bledman/Marc Burns/Emmanuel Callender/Richard Thompson 38.12 4. France Jimmy Vicaut/Christophe Lemaitre/Pierre-Alexis Pessonneaux/Ronald Pognon 38.16 5. Japan Ryota Yamagata/Masashi Eriguchi/Shinji Takahira/Shota Iizuka 38.35 6. Netherlands Brian Mariano/Churandy Martina/Giovanni Codrington/Patrick van Luijk 38.39 7. Australia Anthony Alozie/Isaac Ntiamoah/Andrew McCabe/Josh Ross 38.43 . Canada Gavin Smellie/Oluseyi Smith/Jared Connaughton/Justyn Warner DSQ