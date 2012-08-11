FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 100m relay medal results
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 100m relay medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Jamaica won the Olympic gold medal in the men's
athletics 4 x 100m relay on Saturday. The United States won the silver and
Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Jamaica
 Nesta Carter/Michael Frater/Yohan Blake/Usain Bolt             36.84 seconds WR
 2.  U.S.
 Trell Kimmons/Justin Gatlin/Tyson Gay/Ryan Bailey                         37.04
           
 3.  Trinidad and Tobago
 Keston Bledman/Marc Burns/Emmanuel Callender/Richard Thompson             38.12
           
 4.  France
 Jimmy Vicaut/Christophe Lemaitre/Pierre-Alexis Pessonneaux/Ronald Pognon  38.16
           
 5.  Japan
 Ryota Yamagata/Masashi Eriguchi/Shinji Takahira/Shota Iizuka              38.35
           
 6.  Netherlands
 Brian Mariano/Churandy Martina/Giovanni Codrington/Patrick van Luijk      38.39
           
 7.  Australia
 Anthony Alozie/Isaac Ntiamoah/Andrew McCabe/Josh Ross                     38.43
           
 .   Canada
 Gavin Smellie/Oluseyi Smith/Jared Connaughton/Justyn Warner               DSQ

