Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay final results
#Olympics News
August 10, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bahamas won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 4 x
400m relay on Friday. The United States won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Bahamas
 Chris Brown/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Ramon Miller              2 minutes 56.72 seconds 
 2.  U.S.
 Bryshon Nellum/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Angelo Taylor                           2:57.05        
        
 3.  Trinidad and Tobago
 Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore                    2:59.40        
        
 4.  Britain
 Conrad Williams/Jack Green/David Greene/Martyn Rooney                           2:59.53        
        
 5.  Russia
 Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin                  3:00.09        
        
 6.  Belgium
 Kevin Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Jonathan Borlee/Michael Bultheel                    3:01.83        
        
 7.  Venezuela
 Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Omar Longart                        3:02.18        
        
 8.  South Africa
 Shaun De Jager/Willem de Beer/L J Van Zyl/Oscar Pistorius                       3:03.46        
        
 .   Cuba
 William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Noel Ruiz/Omar Cisneros                DNF

