Olympics-Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay final results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bahamas won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 4 x 400m relay on Friday. The United States won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze. Results Table 1. Bahamas Chris Brown/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Ramon Miller 2 minutes 56.72 seconds 2. U.S. Bryshon Nellum/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Angelo Taylor 2:57.05 3. Trinidad and Tobago Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore 2:59.40 4. Britain Conrad Williams/Jack Green/David Greene/Martyn Rooney 2:59.53 5. Russia Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin 3:00.09 6. Belgium Kevin Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Jonathan Borlee/Michael Bultheel 3:01.83 7. Venezuela Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Omar Longart 3:02.18 8. South Africa Shaun De Jager/Willem de Beer/L J Van Zyl/Oscar Pistorius 3:03.46 . Cuba William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Noel Ruiz/Omar Cisneros DNF