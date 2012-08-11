Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica smash world record to win 4x100 gold

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Double Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to victory in a blistering men’s 4x100 metres final as they retained their title in a world record 36.84 seconds on Saturday.

It was the same Jamaican quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Bolt that set the previous mark of 37.04 at the world championships in Daegu last year.

The United States team of Trell Kimmons, individual bronze medallist Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and Ryan Bailey won silver in 37.04 to equal the old record.

Canada finished third but were disqualified, leaving the athletes in tears on the track as Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the bronze. (Reporting By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)