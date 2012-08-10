FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Athletics-Britain disqualified again in sprint relay
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 10, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Britain disqualified again in sprint relay

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the fourth time in five Olympics Britain were disqualified from the men’s 4x100 metres relay on Friday, robbing the 2004 winners of a place in Sunday’s final, the last event of the track programme when they would have been real medal contenders.

Defending champions Jamaica, without the rested Usain Bolt, advanced with a blistering time as did the United States, to set up another mouth-watering showdown when Bolt will return hoping to complete his “double-treble” having bagged the 100m and 200m.

The United States, anchored by 100m bronze medallist Justin Gatlin, won their semi in 37.38 and Jamaica, with 100 and 200 runner-up Yohan Blake running the third leg took theirs in 37.39, the third and fourth-fastest times ever recorded. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.