Olympics-Athletics-Bahamas run down U.S. for 4x400 relay gold

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bahamas edged out favourites the United States to take gold in the Olympic men’s 4x400 metres relay final on Friday.

Bahamas’ Chris Brown, Demetrius Pinder, Michael Mathieu and Ramon Miller sped home in a time of 2 minutes 56.72 seconds to take gold.

Bryshon Nellum, Joshua Mance, Tony McQuay and Angelo Taylor claimed silver for the U.S. with a time of 2:57.05, ending a run of seven successive golds in the event.

Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze with hosts Britain fourth. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)