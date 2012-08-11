FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Provisional gold medal results for the men's athletics 50km walk
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Provisional gold medal results for the men's athletics 50km walk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 50km walk at the 2012
London Games on Saturday.
    Kirdyapkin finished with a provisional time of 3:35:59 at
The Mall in London to claim Russia's 17th gold medal of the
games.
    Australia's Jared Tallent won the silver with a provisional
time of 3:36:53 and China's Si Tianfeng won the bronze with a
provisional time of 3:37:16.
     
 Results Table
 
1.   Sergey Kirdyapkin (Russia) 3 hours 35 minutes 59 seconds 
2.   Jared Tallent (Australia)  3:36:53                       
3.   Si Tianfeng (China)        3:37:16                       
4.   Robert Heffernan (Ireland) 3:37:54                       
5.   Igor Erokhin (Russia)      3:37:54                       
6.   Sergey Bakulin (Russia)    3:38:55                       
7.   Li Jianbo (China)          3:39:01                       
8.   Matej Toth (Slovakia)      3:41:24                       
9.   Lukasz Nowak (Poland)      3:42:47                       
10.  Koichiro Morioka (Japan)   3:43:14

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.