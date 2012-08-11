Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Farah wins 5,000m gold

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - World champion Mo Farah secured Britain’s first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 5,000 metres on Saturday to deafening cheers, a week after winning gold in the 10,000.

Farah, who finished in a time of 13 minutes 41.66 seconds, was the seventh man to win both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the same Olympics.

Dejen Gebremeskel of Ethiopia finished in a time of 13:41.98 in silver with Kenya’s Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa in bronze.