Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Farah wins 5,000m gold
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Farah wins 5,000m gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - World champion Mo Farah secured Britain’s first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 5,000 metres on Saturday to deafening cheers, a week after winning gold in the 10,000.

Farah, who finished in a time of 13 minutes 41.66 seconds, was the seventh man to win both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the same Olympics.

Dejen Gebremeskel of Ethiopia finished in a time of 13:41.98 in silver with Kenya’s Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa in bronze.

Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond

