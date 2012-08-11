Olympics-Men's athletics 5000m medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Mohamed Farah won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 5000m on Saturday. Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel won the silver and Kenya's Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa won the bronze. Results Table 1. Mohamed Farah (Britain) 13 minutes 41.66 seconds 2. Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) 13:41.98 3. Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya) 13:42.36 4. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 13:42.99 5. Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya) 13:43.83 6. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 13:44.19 7. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 13:45.04 8. Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico) 13:45.30 9. Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan) 13:45.37 10. Lopez Lomong (U.S.) 13:48.19 11. Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia) 13:49.59 12. Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia) 13:49.68 13. Mumin Gala (Djibouti) 13:50.26 14. Cameron Levins (Canada) 13:51.87 15. Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda) 13:52.25