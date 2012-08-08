Olympics-The United States' Ashton Eaton wins men's athletics decathlon 100m

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States' Ashton Eaton won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon 100 m at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday with 10.35 at the Olympic Stadium in London. The current leaders after this phase are the United States' Ashton Eaton with 1011 points, the United States' Trey Hardee with 994 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 980 points. Results Table 100m Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 1011 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 994 3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 980 4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 961 5. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 940 6. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 929 7. Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 926 8. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 919 9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 910 10. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.8 906 11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 894 12. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 885 13. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.9 883 14. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 881 15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 872 16. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 865 17. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 863 18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 858 19. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 850 20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 847 21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 841 22. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 838 23. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 834 24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 827 25. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 821 26. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 801 27. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 791 27. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 791 29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 780 30. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 769 31. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) 11.54 744