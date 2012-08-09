Olympics-Men's decathlon medal results

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's decathlon on Thursday. Trey Hardee of the United States won the silver and Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the bronze. Results Table 100m Long Shot High 400m 110m Discus Pole Javelin 1500m Overall Jump Put Jump Hurdles Throw Vault Throw 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 61.96 4:33.59 8869 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 66.65 4:40.94 8671 3. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 76.94 4:30.08 8523 4. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 61.69 4:22.50 8447 5. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 62.77 4:29.85 8442 6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 57.37 4:37.62 8320 7. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 54.87 4:33.68 8283 8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 68.42 4:36.63 8219 9. Willem Coertzen (So Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 64.79 4:26.52 8173 10. Pascal Behrenbruch(Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 64.80 4:37.46 8126 11. E Sintnicolaas(Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 58.82 4:31.17 8034 12. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 59.82 4:38.20 7988 13. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 57.25 4:48.23 7972 14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 59.85 4:38.57 7956 15. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 62.41 4:23.02 7952 16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 53.81 4:42.80 7948 17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 55.69 4:38.06 7928 18. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 49.93 5:16.83 7926 19. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 51.59 4:38.04 7849 20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 66.38 4:39.33 7842 21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 61.60 4:50.01 7805 22. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 57.35 4:35.88 7649 23. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 50.36 5:08.14 7586 24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 58.84 4:53.81 7581 25. Darius Draudvila(Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 50.16 5:03.14 7557 26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 56.62 5:09.52 7203 . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS . Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) DNF . Daniel Awde (Britain) DNF . Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) DNF . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNF . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNF