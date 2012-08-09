FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's decathlon medal results
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's decathlon medal results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's decathlon on Thursday.  Trey Hardee of the United States won the silver and Cuba's
Leonel Suarez won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
                                100m  Long Shot High 400m 110m Discus Pole Javelin 1500m Overall
                                      Jump Put  Jump      Hurdles Throw Vault Throw  
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)         10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20  61.96 4:33.59 8869
   
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)          10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80  66.65 4:40.94 8671
   
3.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)        11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70  76.94 4:30.08 8523
   
4.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)   11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80  61.69 4:22.50 8447
   
5.  Damian Warner (Canada)      10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70  62.77 4:29.85 8442
   
6.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)     10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90  57.37 4:37.62 8320
   
7.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)  10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60  54.87 4:33.68 8283
   
8.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)    10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60  68.42 4:36.63 8219
   
9.  Willem Coertzen (So Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50  64.79 4:26.52 8173
   
10. Pascal Behrenbruch(Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70  64.80 4:37.46 8126
   
11. E Sintnicolaas(Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30  58.82 4:31.17 8034
   
12. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70  59.82 4:38.20 7988
   
13. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)  11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40  57.25 4:48.23 7972
   
14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)       10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60  59.85 4:38.57 7956
   
15. Kevin Mayer (France)        11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70  62.41 4:23.02 7952
   
16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)    11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10  53.81 4:42.80 7948
   
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)      10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40  55.69 4:38.06 7928
   
18. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10  49.93 5:16.83 7926
   
19. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil)   10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60  51.59 4:38.04 7849
   
20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)      11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90  66.38 4:39.33 7842
   
21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)    10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50  61.60 4:50.01 7805
   
22. Edgards Erins (Latvia)      10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50  57.35 4:35.88 7649
   
23. Jangy Addy (Liberia)        10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20  50.36 5:08.14 7586
   
24. Attila Szabo (Hungary)      11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60  58.84 4:53.81 7581
   
25. Darius Draudvila(Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20  50.16 5:03.14 7557
   
26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)  11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40  56.62 5:09.52 7203
   
.   Kurt Felix (Grenada)          DNS                                                           
    
.   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)         DNS                                                           
    
.   Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) DNF     
.   Daniel Awde (Britain)         DNF     
.   Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)    DNF     
.   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)         DNF     
.   Kurt Felix (Grenada)          DNF

