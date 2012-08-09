Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon 110m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Trey Hardee of the United States won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon 110m hurdles at the 2012 London Games on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium. The current leaders after this phase are Ashton Eaton of the United States with 5693 points, Trey Hardee with 5476 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 5312 points. Results Table 100m Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400m 110m Hurdles Total 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 5693 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 5476 3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 5312 4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 5309 5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 5205 6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 5195 7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 5182 8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 5165 9. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 5097 10. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 5076 11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 5064 12. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 5045 13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 5040 14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 5030 15. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 5026 16. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 4992 17. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 4963 18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 4955 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 4953 20. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 4951 21. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 4921 22. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 4879 23. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 15.03 4784 24. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 4716 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 4705 26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 4642 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 4542