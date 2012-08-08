Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon long jump results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States' Ashton Eaton won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon long jump at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday with 8.03 metres(8.78 yards) at the Olympic Stadium in London. The current leaders after this phase are The United States' Ashton Eaton with 2079 points, The United States' Trey Hardee with 1936 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 1925 points. Results Table 100m Long Jump Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 2079 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 1936 3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 1925 4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 1908 5. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 1832 6. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.90 7.53 1825 7. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 1820 8. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 1804 9. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 1801 10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 1797 11. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 1781 12. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 1745 13. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 1743 14. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 1741 15. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 1738 16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 1732 17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 1718 18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 1714 19. Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 6.83 1700 20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 1697 21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 1695 22. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 1675 23. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 1672 24. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 1661 25. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 1645 26. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 1631 27. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 1595 28. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 1588 29. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 1572 30. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 1457