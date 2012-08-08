Olympics-Men's decathlon 400m results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic men's decathlon 400m event on Wednesday. The current leaders are Eaton, Trey Hardee of the United States and Damian Warner of Canada. Results Table 100m Long Shot High 400m Jump Put Jump Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 4661 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 4441 3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 4386 4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 4346 5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 4342 6. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 4265 7. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 4246 8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 4241 9. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 4206 10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 4144 11. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 4142 12. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2.05 50.17 4142 13. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 4121 14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 4117 15. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 4108 16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 4104 17. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 4099 18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 4090 19. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 4086 20. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 4081 21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 4056 22. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 4038 23. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 3962 24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 3938 25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 3893 26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 3848 27. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 3846 28. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 3661