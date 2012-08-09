Olympics-Germany's Rico Freimuth won the men's decathlon discus throw - result

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Rico Freimuth won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon discus throw Group B on Thursday with 49.11 metres (53.71 yards) at the Olympic Stadium in London. The current decathlon leaders after this phase are the United States' Ashton Eaton with 6409 points, the United States' Trey Hardee with 6310 points and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov with 6111 points. Results Table Discus Throw Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 42.53 6409 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 48.26 6310 3. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 46.72 6111 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 45.90 6097 5. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 49.11 6047 6. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 48.28 6040 7. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 45.75 5964 8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 44.93 5930 9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 47.43 5862 10. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 43.58 5835 11. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 44.42 5831 12. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 45.61 5805 13. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 44.71 5801 14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 44.76 5754 15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 46.43 5751 16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 46.15 5742 17. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 42.27 5741 18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 43.51 5699 19. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 42.26 5664 20. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 41.27 5611 21. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 46.10 5574 22. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 32.26 5573 23. Kevin Mayer (France) 41.20 5568 24. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 45.10 5485 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 45.14 5475 26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 46.66 5443 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 43.53 5279 . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS DNF . Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) DNS DNF . Daniel Awde (Britain) DNS DNF . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS DNF