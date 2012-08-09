FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the men's athletics decathlon pole vault
#Chile
August 9, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the men's athletics decathlon pole vault

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the Olympic men's athletics
decathlon pole vault on Thursday in London. 
    
 Results Table
 
                                      100m  Long  Shot  High  400m  110m H  Discus Pole  Overall
 
                                            Jump  Put   Jump                Throw  Vault  
    
 1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)              10.35 8.03 14.66  2.05  46.90 13.56   42.53  5.20  7381   
 2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)               10.42 7.53 15.28  1.99  48.11 13.54   48.26  4.80  7159   
 3.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)          10.65 7.21 14.87  1.90  48.06 13.89   49.11  4.90  6927   
 4.  Damian Warner (Canada)           10.48 7.54 13.73  2.05  48.20 14.38   45.90  4.70  6916   
 5.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)       10.56 7.55 14.45  1.99  48.44 14.09   46.72  4.60  6901   
 6.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)        11.05 7.64 15.48  2.05  49.18 14.89   48.28  4.80  6889   
 7.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)      10.91 7.21 16.47  1.99  49.83 14.40   44.93  5.10  6871   
 8.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)             11.27 7.52 14.50  2.11  49.04 14.45   45.75  4.70  6783   
 9.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)         10.78 7.45 14.42  1.99  48.91 15.42   47.43  4.60  6652   
 10. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)       11.18 6.80 14.49  2.05  51.07 14.12   41.27  5.40  6646   
 11. Ilya Shkurenev (Russia)          11.01 7.25 12.89  2.02  49.81 14.39   43.51  5.10  6640   
 12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)     11.06 7.15 15.67  1.96  50.04 14.33   44.71  4.70  6620   
 13. Willem Coertzen (South Africa)   11.09 7.17 13.79  2.05  48.56 14.15   43.58  4.50  6595   
 14. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18  1.93  48.85 14.43   32.26  5.30  6577   
 15. Eduard Mikhan (Belarus)          10.74 6.94 14.75  1.93  48.42 14.15   44.42  4.40  6562   
 16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)      11.10 7.36 15.09  1.96  50.22 15.02   46.15  4.70  6561   
 17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)  10.70 7.16 13.52  1.93  48.25 14.79   44.76  4.60  6544   
 18. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)            10.80 6.75 14.48  1.99  48.76 14.24   42.27  4.60  6531   
 19. Jangy Addy (Liberia)             10.89 6.90 14.97  1.93  48.64 14.23   45.61  4.20  6478   
 20. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)         10.98 7.27 13.77  1.96  49.62 14.61   42.26  4.50  6424   
 21. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)     10.95 7.12 15.17  1.96  50.13 14.87   46.43  4.20  6424   
 22. Kevin Mayer (France)             11.32 7.17 14.05  2.05  48.76 15.59   41.20  4.70  6387   
 23. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)           11.32 6.86 13.59  1.99  50.78 15.47   46.66  4.90  6323   
 24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany)       11.42 7.05 15.29  1.90  49.87 15.03   46.10  4.40  6305   
 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary)           11.15 6.96 13.93  1.90  50.83 14.92   45.14  4.60  6265   
 26. Edgards Erins (Latvia)           10.99 6.98 13.45  1.93  50.62 15.22   45.10  4.50  6245   
 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)       11.37 6.41 14.11  1.93  51.91 14.74   43.53  4.40  6010   
 .   Kurt Felix (Grenada)             DNS                                          
 .   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)            DNS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
