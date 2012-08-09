Olympics-Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the men's athletics decathlon pole vault

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon pole vault on Thursday in London. Results Table 100m Long Shot High 400m 110m H Discus Pole Overall Jump Put Jump Throw Vault 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 7381 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 7159 3. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 6927 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 6916 5. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 6901 6. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 6889 7. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 6871 8. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 6783 9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 6652 10. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 6646 11. Ilya Shkurenev (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 6640 12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 6620 13. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 6595 14. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 6577 15. Eduard Mikhan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 6562 16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 6561 17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 6544 18. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 6531 19. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 6478 20. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 6424 21. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 6424 22. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 6387 23. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 6323 24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 15.03 46.10 4.40 6305 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 6265 26. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 6245 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 6010 . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS