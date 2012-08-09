FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon javelin throw results
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon javelin throw results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon
javelin throw on Thursday. The current leaders are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United
States and Cuba's Leonel Suarez.
    
 Results Table
 
                                  100m  Long Shot High 400m 110m    Discus Pole Javelin Overall
                                        Jump Put  Jump      Hurdles Throw  Vault Throw  
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)           10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56  42.53 5.20  61.96  8148    
2.  Trey Hardee (U.S.)            10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54  48.26 4.80  66.65  7997    
3.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)          11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45  45.75 4.70  76.94  7779    
4.  Damian Warner (Canada)        10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38  45.90 4.70  62.77  7696    
5.  Hans Van Alphen (Belgium)     11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89  48.28 4.80  61.69  7652    
6.  Rico Freimuth (Germany)       10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89  49.11 4.90  57.37  7625    
7.  Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)    10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09  46.72 4.60  54.87  7562    
8.  Sergey Sviridov (Russia)      10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42  47.43 4.60  68.42  7517    
9.  Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan)   10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40  44.93 5.10  49.93  7459    
10. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany)  11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33  44.71 4.70  64.80  7430    
11. Willem Coertzen(South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15  43.58 4.50  64.79  7405    
12. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile)    11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12  41.27 5.40  57.25  7343    
13. E Sintnicolaas (Netherlands)  10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43  32.26 5.30  58.82  7297    
14. Brent Newdick (New Zealand)   11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02  46.15 4.70  59.82  7296    
15. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia)      11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39  43.51 5.10  53.81  7285    
16. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)         10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24  42.27 4.60  59.85  7267    
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus)        10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15  44.42 4.40  55.69  7235    
18. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands)      10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61  42.26 4.50  61.60  7186    
19. Kevin Mayer (France)          11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59  41.20 4.70  62.41  7161    
20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)        11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47  46.66 4.90  66.38  7157    
21. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil)     10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79  44.76 4.60  51.59  7156    
22. Jangy Addy (Liberia)          10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23  45.61 4.20  50.36  7072    
23. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania)  10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87  46.43 4.20  50.16  7015    
24. Attila Szabo (Hungary)        11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92  45.14 4.60  58.84  6985    
25. Edgards Erins (Latvia)        10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22  45.10 4.50  57.35  6943    
26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan)    11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74  43.53 4.40  56.62  6697    
.   Kurt Felix (Grenada)          DNS                                                  
.   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)         DNS

