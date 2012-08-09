Olympics-Men's athletics decathlon javelin throw results

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon javelin throw on Thursday. The current leaders are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United States and Cuba's Leonel Suarez. Results Table 100m Long Shot High 400m 110m Discus Pole Javelin Overall Jump Put Jump Hurdles Throw Vault Throw 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 61.96 8148 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 66.65 7997 3. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 76.94 7779 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 62.77 7696 5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 61.69 7652 6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 57.37 7625 7. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 54.87 7562 8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 68.42 7517 9. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 49.93 7459 10. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 64.80 7430 11. Willem Coertzen(South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 64.79 7405 12. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 57.25 7343 13. E Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 58.82 7297 14. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 59.82 7296 15. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 53.81 7285 16. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 59.85 7267 17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 55.69 7235 18. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 61.60 7186 19. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 62.41 7161 20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 66.38 7157 21. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 51.59 7156 22. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 50.36 7072 23. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 50.16 7015 24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 58.84 6985 25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 57.35 6943 26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 56.62 6697 . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS