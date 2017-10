Olympics-Men's discus throw medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Robert Harting won the Olympic gold medal in the men's discus throw on Tuesday. Iran's Ehsan Hadadi won the silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter won the bronze. Results Table 1. Robert Harting (Germany) 68.27 metres 2. Ehsan Hadadi (Iran) 68.18 3. Gerd Kanter (Estonia) 68.03 4. Virgilijus Alekna (Lithuania) 67.38 5. Piotr Malachowski (Poland) 67.19 6. Martin Wierig (Germany) 65.85 7. Yennifer Frank Casanas (Spain) 65.56 8. Vikas Gowda (India) 64.79 9. Benn Harradine (Australia) 63.59 10. Erik Cadee (Netherlands) 62.78 11. Jorge Y Fernandez (Cuba) 62.02 12. Lawrence Okoye (Britain) 61.03