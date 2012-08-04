FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 400m hurdles semi-finals results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 400m hurdles semi-finals results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Olympics men's athletics 400m
hurdles semi-finals results on Saturday. The top qualifiers were
Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez, Puerto Rico's Javier Culson
and Angelo Taylor of the United States.

 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 3
 1.  Michael Tinsley (U.S.)                 48.18 seconds Q 
 2.  Leford Green (Jamaica)                 48.61 Q         
 3.  Brent LaRue (Slovenia)                 49.45           
 4.  Rhys Williams (Britain)                49.63           
 5.  Brendan Cole (Australia)               49.65           
 6.  Jose Reynaldo Bencosme de Leon (Italy) 50.07           
 7.  Amaurys R Valle (Cuba)                 50.48           
 .   Amaechi Morton (Nigeria)               DSQ             

 Semifinal 2
 1.  Javier Culson (Puerto Rico)            47.93 Q         
 2.  Angelo Taylor (U.S.)                   47.95 Q         
 3.  Omar Cisneros (Cuba)                   48.23           
 4.  Emir Bekric (Serbia)                   49.62           
 5.  Kenneth Medwood (Belize)               49.87           
 6.  Stanislav Melnykov (Ukraine)           50.19           
 7.  Tristan Thomas (Australia)             50.55           
 .   Jack Green (Britain)                   DNF             

 Semifinal 1
 1.  Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic)     47.76 Q         
 2.  Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago)     47.96 Q         
 3.  Kerron Clement (U.S.)                  48.12           
 4.  David Greene (Britain)                 48.19           
 5.  Mamadou Kasse Hanne (Senegal)          48.80           
 6.  Michael Bultheel (Belgium)             49.10           
 7.  Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico)           49.15           
 8.  Kurt Couto (Mozambique)                51.55           
 
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 47.76 seconds 
 2.  Javier Culson (Puerto Rico)        47.93         
 3.  Angelo Taylor (U.S.)               47.95         
 4.  Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 47.96         
 5.  Kerron Clement (U.S.)              48.12         
 6.  Michael Tinsley (U.S.)             48.18         
 7.  David Greene (Britain)             48.19         
 9.  Leford Green (Jamaica)             48.61

