LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Olympics men's athletics 400m hurdles semi-finals results on Saturday. The top qualifiers were Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez, Puerto Rico's Javier Culson and Angelo Taylor of the United States. Results Table Semifinal 3 1. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 48.18 seconds Q 2. Leford Green (Jamaica) 48.61 Q 3. Brent LaRue (Slovenia) 49.45 4. Rhys Williams (Britain) 49.63 5. Brendan Cole (Australia) 49.65 6. Jose Reynaldo Bencosme de Leon (Italy) 50.07 7. Amaurys R Valle (Cuba) 50.48 . Amaechi Morton (Nigeria) DSQ Semifinal 2 1. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 47.93 Q 2. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 47.95 Q 3. Omar Cisneros (Cuba) 48.23 4. Emir Bekric (Serbia) 49.62 5. Kenneth Medwood (Belize) 49.87 6. Stanislav Melnykov (Ukraine) 50.19 7. Tristan Thomas (Australia) 50.55 . Jack Green (Britain) DNF Semifinal 1 1. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 47.76 Q 2. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 47.96 Q 3. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 48.12 4. David Greene (Britain) 48.19 5. Mamadou Kasse Hanne (Senegal) 48.80 6. Michael Bultheel (Belgium) 49.10 7. Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico) 49.15 8. Kurt Couto (Mozambique) 51.55 Qualified for Next Round 1. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 47.76 seconds 2. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 47.93 3. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 47.95 4. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 47.96 5. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 48.12 6. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 48.18 7. David Greene (Britain) 48.19 9. Leford Green (Jamaica) 48.61