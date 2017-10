LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic won his second men’s Olympic 400 metres hurdles gold medal on Monday.

Sanchez, champion in Athens in 2004, clocked 47.63 to take victory ahead of American Michael Tinsley (47.91) and Puerto Rico’s Javier Culson (48.10). (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)