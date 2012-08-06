Olympics-Men's athletics 400m hurdles final results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 400m hurdles on Monday. Michael Tinsley of the United States won the silver and Puerto Rico's Javier Culson won the bronze. Results Table 1. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 47.63 seconds 2. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 47.91 3. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 48.10 4. David Greene (Britain) 48.24 5. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 48.25 6. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 48.86 7. Leford Green (Jamaica) 49.12 8. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 49.15