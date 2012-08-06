FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 400m hurdles final results
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 400m hurdles final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Felix Sanchez of the Dominican
Republic won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 400m
hurdles on Monday. Michael Tinsley of the United States won the
silver and Puerto Rico's Javier Culson won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 47.63 seconds 
 2.  Michael Tinsley (U.S.)             47.91         
 3.  Javier Culson (Puerto Rico)        48.10         
 4.  David Greene (Britain)             48.24         
 5.  Angelo Taylor (U.S.)               48.25         
 6.  Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 48.86         
 7.  Leford Green (Jamaica)             49.12         
 8.  Kerron Clement (U.S.)              49.15

