Olympics-Men's 110m hurdles medal results
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's 110m hurdles medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aries Merritt of the United States
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 110m hurdles on
Wednesday. Jason Richardson of the United States won the silver
and Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Aries Merritt (U.S.)         12.92 seconds 
 2.  Jason Richardson (U.S.)      13.04         
 3.  Hansle Parchment (Jamaica)   13.12         
 4.  Lawrence Clarke (Britain)    13.39         
 5.  Ryan Brathwaite (Barbados)   13.40         
 6.  Orlando Ortega (Cuba)        13.43         
 7.  Lehann Fourie (South Africa) 13.53         
 .   Dayron Robles (Cuba)         DSQ

