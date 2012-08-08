Olympics-Men's 110m hurdles medal results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aries Merritt of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 110m hurdles on Wednesday. Jason Richardson of the United States won the silver and Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won the bronze. Results Table 1. Aries Merritt (U.S.) 12.92 seconds 2. Jason Richardson (U.S.) 13.04 3. Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) 13.12 4. Lawrence Clarke (Britain) 13.39 5. Ryan Brathwaite (Barbados) 13.40 6. Orlando Ortega (Cuba) 13.43 7. Lehann Fourie (South Africa) 13.53 . Dayron Robles (Cuba) DSQ