FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's athletics hammer gold medal results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics hammer gold medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's Krisztian Pars won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics hammer on Sunday.
Slovenia's Primoz Kozmus won the silver and Japan's Koji
Murofushi won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
  1.  Krisztian Pars (Hungary)      80.59 metres 
  2.  Primoz Kozmus (Slovenia)      79.36        
  3.  Koji Murofushi (Japan)        78.71        
  4.  Olexiy Sokyrskiyy (Ukraine)   78.25        
  5.  Kirill Ikonnikov (Russia)     77.86        
  6.  Lukas Melich (Czech Republic) 77.17        
  7.  Szymon Ziolkowski (Poland)    77.10        
  8.  Nicola Vizzoni (Italy)        76.07        
  9.  Kibwe Johnson (U.S.)          74.95        
 10.  Dilshod Nazarov (Tajikistan)  73.80        
 11.  Valery Sviatokha (Belarus)    73.13        
 12.  Alexander Smith (Britain)     72.87

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.