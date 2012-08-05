Olympics-Men's athletics hammer gold medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's Krisztian Pars won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics hammer on Sunday. Slovenia's Primoz Kozmus won the silver and Japan's Koji Murofushi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Krisztian Pars (Hungary) 80.59 metres 2. Primoz Kozmus (Slovenia) 79.36 3. Koji Murofushi (Japan) 78.71 4. Olexiy Sokyrskiyy (Ukraine) 78.25 5. Kirill Ikonnikov (Russia) 77.86 6. Lukas Melich (Czech Republic) 77.17 7. Szymon Ziolkowski (Poland) 77.10 8. Nicola Vizzoni (Italy) 76.07 9. Kibwe Johnson (U.S.) 74.95 10. Dilshod Nazarov (Tajikistan) 73.80 11. Valery Sviatokha (Belarus) 73.13 12. Alexander Smith (Britain) 72.87