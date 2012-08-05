FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Hungarian Pars claims hammer gold
August 5, 2012

Olympics-Athletics-Hungarian Pars claims hammer gold

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Krisztian Pars added the Olympic title to the European crown he won last month when he clinched the gold in the hammer throw at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The 30-year-old secured Hungary’s fourth gold of the Games with a throw of 80.59 metres to finish ahead of defending champion Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia, who took the silver with his season’s best effort of 79.36 metres.

Japan’s Koji Murofushi, the 2004 Olympic champion and reigning world champion, took the bronze medal, also heaving a season’s best of 78.71 metres.

Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond

