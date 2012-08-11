FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic-Athletics-Walcott takes surprise javelin gold
August 11, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympic-Athletics-Walcott takes surprise javelin gold

Justin Palmer

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott completed a remarkable double by taking a surprise Olympic javelin gold on Friday, less than a month after becoming world junior champion.

The 19-year-old, crowned global junior champion in Barcelona on July 13, won gold with an 84.58 metre throw, a personal best. He was the youngest winner of an Olympic javelin title.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Pyatnytsya won silver with a 84.51 effort and Antti Ruuskanen of Finland took bronze with 84.12.

Norwegian Andreas Thorkildsen, bidding for a third successive Olympic gold, was sixth. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)

