Olympics-Men's javelin throw medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott won the Olympic gold medal in the men's javelin throw on Saturday. Ukraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya won the silver and Finland's Antti Ruuskanen won the bronze. Results Table 1. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) 84.58 metres 2. Oleksandr Pyatnytsya (Ukraine) 84.51 3. Antti Ruuskanen (Finland) 84.12 4. Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) 83.34 5. Tero Pitkaemaeki (Finland) 82.80 6. Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway) 82.63 7. Spiridon Lebesis (Greece) 81.91 8. Tino Haeber (Germany) 81.21 9. Stuart Farquhar (New Zealand) 80.22 10. Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) 79.95 11. Ari Mannio (Finland) 78.60 12. Julius Yego (Kenya) 77.15