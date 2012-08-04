FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's long jump medal results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's long jump medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Greg Rutherford won the
Olympic gold medal in the long jump on Saturday. Australia's
Mitchell Watt won the silver and Will Claye of the United States
won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Greg Rutherford (Britain)             8.31 metres 
 2.   Mitchell Watt (Australia)             8.16        
 3.   Will Claye (U.S.)                     8.12        
 4.   Michel Torneus (Sweden)               8.11        
 5.   Sebastian Bayer (Germany)             8.10        
 6.   Christopher Tomlinson (Britain)       8.07        
 7.   Mauro Vinicius da Silva (Brazil)      8.01        
 8.   Godfrey Khotso Mokoena (South Africa) 7.93        
 9.   Henry Frayne (Australia)              7.85        
 10.  Marquise Goodwin (U.S.)               7.80        
 11.  Aleksandr Menkov (Russia)             7.78        
 12.  Tyrone Smith (Bermuda)                7.70

