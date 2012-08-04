Olympics-Men's long jump medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Greg Rutherford won the Olympic gold medal in the long jump on Saturday. Australia's Mitchell Watt won the silver and Will Claye of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Greg Rutherford (Britain) 8.31 metres 2. Mitchell Watt (Australia) 8.16 3. Will Claye (U.S.) 8.12 4. Michel Torneus (Sweden) 8.11 5. Sebastian Bayer (Germany) 8.10 6. Christopher Tomlinson (Britain) 8.07 7. Mauro Vinicius da Silva (Brazil) 8.01 8. Godfrey Khotso Mokoena (South Africa) 7.93 9. Henry Frayne (Australia) 7.85 10. Marquise Goodwin (U.S.) 7.80 11. Aleksandr Menkov (Russia) 7.78 12. Tyrone Smith (Bermuda) 7.70