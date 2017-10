LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's Stephen Kiprotich won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics marathon on Sunday. Kiprotich finished with a time of 2:08:01 at the Mall in London to claim Uganda's first gold medal of the games. Results Table 1. Stephen Kiprotich (Uganda) 2 hours 8 minutes 1 seconds 2. Abel Kirui (Kenya) 2:08:27 3. Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich (Kenya) 2:09:37