Olympics-Athletics-France's Lavillenie takes pole vault gold
August 10, 2012

Olympics-Athletics-France's Lavillenie takes pole vault gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France’s European champion Renaud Lavillenie produced an Olympic record jump of 5.97 metres to win gold in the men’s pole vault on Friday, with silver and bronze going to Germany.

Both Germany’s Bjorn Otto, 34, and his 22-year-old compatriot Raphael Holzdeppe cleared 5.91m, but Holzdeppe had more missed attempts which meant Otto took silver.

Britain’s Steve Lewis was fifth with an impressive 5.75m, while Australia’s defending champion Steve Hooker crashed out early after three failed jumps. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)

