#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics pole vault qualifying round results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Men's athletics pole vault qualifying
round results.
    The top qualifiers were France's Renaud Lavillenie and
Germany's Raphael Holzdeppe with 5.65 metres(18.54 feet) and
Greece's Konstadinos Filippidis with 5.60 metres(18.37 feet).

    Results Table
 
    Group B
1.   Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany)     5.65 metres 
1.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.65        
3.   Brad Walker (U.S.)              5.60        
4.   Dmitry Starodubtsev (Russia)    5.60        
5.   Igor Bychkov (Spain)            5.50        
5.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.50        
7.   Lazaro Borges (Cuba)            5.50        
7.   Sergey Kucheryanu (Russia)      5.50        
9.   Nikita Filippov (Kazakhstan)    5.35        
10.  Yang Yansheng (China)           5.35        
11.  Mareks Arents (Latvia)          5.35        
12.  Stanislau Tsivonchyk (Belarus)  5.20        
.    Jere Bergius (Finland)          NoM         
.    Alhaji Jeng (Sweden)            NoM         
.    Pawel Wojciechowski (Poland)    NoM         
.    Denys Yurchenko (Ukraine)       NoM         

    Group A
1.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.60        
2.   Evgeniy Lukyanenko (Russia)     5.60        
3.   Romain Mesnil (France)          5.60        
4.   Lukasz Michalski (Poland)       5.60        
5.   Steven Hooker (Australia)       5.50        
5.   Steven Lewis (Britain)          5.50        
5.   Malte Mohr (Germany)            5.50        
5.   Bjoern Otto (Germany)           5.50        
9.   Jeremy Scott (U.S.)             5.50        
10.  Maksym Mazuryk (Ukraine)        5.35        
11.  Ivan Horvat (Croatia)           5.35        
12.  Edi Maia (Portugal)             5.20        
.    Fabio Da Silva (Brazil)         NoM         
.    Kim Yoo Suk (Korea)             NoM         
.    Derek Miles (U.S.)              NoM         
.    Seito Yamamoto (Japan)          NoM         

    Qualified for Next Round
1.  Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany)     5.65 metres 
1.  Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.65        
3.  Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.60        
4.  Evgeniy Lukyanenko (Russia)     5.60        
4.  Brad Walker (U.S.)              5.60        
6.  Romain Mesnil (France)          5.60        
7.  Dmitry Starodubtsev (Russia)    5.60        
8.  Lukasz Michalski (Poland)       5.60        
9.  Igor Bychkov (Spain)            5.50        
9.  Steven Hooker (Australia)       5.50        
9.  Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.50        
9.  Steven Lewis (Britain)          5.50        
9.  Malte Mohr (Germany)            5.50        
9.  Bjoern Otto (Germany)           5.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
