Olympics-Men's pole vault medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France's Renaud Lavillenie won the Olympic gold medal in the men's pole vault on Friday. Germany's Bjoern Otto won the silver and Germany's Raphael Holzdeppe won the bronze. Results Table 1. Renaud Lavillenie (France) 5.97 metres 2. Bjoern Otto (Germany) 5.91 3. Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany) 5.91 4. Dmitry Starodubtsev (Russia) 5.75 5. Steven Lewis (Britain) 5.75 5. Evgeniy Lukyanenko (Russia) 5.75 7. Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.65 8. Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic) 5.65 9. Romain Mesnil (France) 5.50 9. Malte Mohr (Germany) 5.50 11. Lukasz Michalski (Poland) 5.50 12. Igor Bychkov (Spain) 5.50 . Steven Hooker (Australia) NoM . Brad Walker (U.S.) NoM