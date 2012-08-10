FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's pole vault medal results
August 10, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's pole vault medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France's Renaud Lavillenie won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's pole vault on Friday.
Germany's Bjoern Otto won the silver and Germany's Raphael
Holzdeppe won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.97 metres 
 2.   Bjoern Otto (Germany)           5.91        
 3.   Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany)     5.91        
 4.   Dmitry Starodubtsev (Russia)    5.75        
 5.   Steven Lewis (Britain)          5.75        
 5.   Evgeniy Lukyanenko (Russia)     5.75        
 7.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.65        
 8.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.65        
 9.   Romain Mesnil (France)          5.50        
 9.   Malte Mohr (Germany)            5.50        
 11.  Lukasz Michalski (Poland)       5.50        
 12.  Igor Bychkov (Spain)            5.50        
 .    Steven Hooker (Australia)       NoM         
 .    Brad Walker (U.S.)              NoM

