Olympics-Men's athletics shot put medal results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Tomasz Majewski won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics shot put on Friday. Germany's David Storl won the silver and Reese Hoffa of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Tomasz Majewski (Poland) 21.89 metres 2. David Storl (Germany) 21.86 3. Reese Hoffa (U.S.) 21.23 4. Christian Cantwell (U.S.) 21.19 5. Dylan Armstrong (Canada) 20.93 6. German Lauro (Argentina) 20.84 7. Asmir Kolasinac (Serbia) 20.71 8. Pavel Lyzhyn (Belarus) 20.69 9. Ryan Whiting (U.S.) 20.64 10. Dorian Scott (Jamaica) 20.61 11. Maksim Sidorov (Russia) 20.41 12. Chang Ming-Huang (Taiwan) 19.99