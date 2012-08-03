FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics shot put medal results
August 3, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics shot put medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Tomasz Majewski won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics shot put on Friday.
Germany's David Storl won the silver and Reese Hoffa of the
United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Tomasz Majewski (Poland)  21.89 metres 
 2.   David Storl (Germany)     21.86        
 3.   Reese Hoffa (U.S.)        21.23        
 4.   Christian Cantwell (U.S.) 21.19        
 5.   Dylan Armstrong (Canada)  20.93        
 6.   German Lauro (Argentina)  20.84        
 7.   Asmir Kolasinac (Serbia)  20.71        
 8.   Pavel Lyzhyn (Belarus)    20.69        
 9.   Ryan Whiting (U.S.)       20.64        
 10.  Dorian Scott (Jamaica)    20.61        
 11.  Maksim Sidorov (Russia)   20.41        
 12.  Chang Ming-Huang (Taiwan) 19.99

