Olympics-Women's athletics 400m medal results
August 5, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's athletics 400m medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sanya Richards-Ross of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 400m
on Sunday. Britain's Christine Ohuruogu won the silver and
DeeDee Trotter of the United States won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.)       49.55 seconds 
 2.  Christine Ohuruogu (Britain)     49.70         
 3.  DeeDee Trotter (U.S.)            49.72         
 4.  Amantle Montsho (Botswana)       49.75         
 5.  Novlene Williams-Mills (Jamaica) 50.11         
 6.  Antonina Krivoshapka (Russia)    50.17         
 7.  Francena McCorory (U.S.)         50.33         
 8.  Rosemarie Whyte (Jamaica)        50.79

