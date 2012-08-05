Olympics-Women's athletics 400m medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 400m on Sunday. Britain's Christine Ohuruogu won the silver and DeeDee Trotter of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 49.55 seconds 2. Christine Ohuruogu (Britain) 49.70 3. DeeDee Trotter (U.S.) 49.72 4. Amantle Montsho (Botswana) 49.75 5. Novlene Williams-Mills (Jamaica) 50.11 6. Antonina Krivoshapka (Russia) 50.17 7. Francena McCorory (U.S.) 50.33 8. Rosemarie Whyte (Jamaica) 50.79