Olympics-Women's athletics 200m medal results
August 8, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics 200m medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allyson Felix of the United States
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 200m event
on Wednesday. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the silver
and Carmelita Jeter of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Allyson Felix (U.S.)                21.88 seconds 
 2.  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)   22.09         
 3.  Carmelita Jeter (U.S.)              22.14         
 4.  Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica)   22.38         
 5.  Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.)          22.39         
 6.  Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast)       22.57         
 7.  Myriam Soumare (France)             22.63         
 8.  Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.87

