Olympics-Women's athletics 200m medal results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allyson Felix of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 200m event on Wednesday. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the silver and Carmelita Jeter of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 21.88 seconds 2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 22.09 3. Carmelita Jeter (U.S.) 22.14 4. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 22.38 5. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 22.39 6. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.57 7. Myriam Soumare (France) 22.63 8. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.87