Olympics-Women's athletics 1500m medal results
August 10, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics 1500m medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's Asli Cakir Alptekin won
the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 1500m event on
Friday. Turkey's Gamze Bulut won the silver and Bahrain's Maryam
Yusuf Jamal won the bronze.
 Results Table
 
 1.   Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey)   4 minutes 10.23 seconds 
 2.   Gamze Bulut (Turkey)           4:10.40                 
 3.   Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain)   4:10.74                 
 4.   Tatyana Tomashova (Russia)     4:10.90                 
 5.   Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia)       4:11.03                 
 6.   Shannon Rowbury (U.S.)         4:11.26                 
 7.   Natallia Kareiva (Belarus)     4:11.58                 
 8.   Lucia Klocova (Slovakia)       4:12.64                 
 9.   Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:12.90                 
 10.  Lisa Dobriskey (Britain)       4:13.02                 
 11.  Laura Weightman (Britain)      4:15.60                 
 12.  Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya)   4:16.57                 
 .    Morgan Uceny (U.S.)            DNF

