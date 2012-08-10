Olympics-Women's athletics 1500m medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's Asli Cakir Alptekin won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 1500m event on Friday. Turkey's Gamze Bulut won the silver and Bahrain's Maryam Yusuf Jamal won the bronze. Results Table 1. Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey) 4 minutes 10.23 seconds 2. Gamze Bulut (Turkey) 4:10.40 3. Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain) 4:10.74 4. Tatyana Tomashova (Russia) 4:10.90 5. Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia) 4:11.03 6. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:11.26 7. Natallia Kareiva (Belarus) 4:11.58 8. Lucia Klocova (Slovakia) 4:12.64 9. Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:12.90 10. Lisa Dobriskey (Britain) 4:13.02 11. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:15.60 12. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 4:16.57 . Morgan Uceny (U.S.) DNF