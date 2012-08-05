FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's athletics triple jump medal results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics triple jump medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics triple jump on
Sunday. Colombia's Caterine Ibargueen won the silver and
Ukraine's Olha Saladuha won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan)    14.98 metres 
 2.   Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia) 14.80        
 3.   Olha Saladuha (Ukraine)       14.79        
 4.   Hanna Knyazyeva (Ukraine)     14.56        
 5.   Yamile Aldama (Britain)       14.48        
 6.   Kimberly Williams (Jamaica)   14.48        
 7.   Trecia Smith (Jamaica)        14.35        
 8.   Victoria Valyukevich (Russia) 14.24        
 9.   Yargeris Savigne (Cuba)       14.12        
 10.  Tatyana Lebedeva (Russia)     14.11        
 11.  Marija Sestak (Slovenia)      13.98        
 12.  Dana Veldakova (Slovakia)     11.92

