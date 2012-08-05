Olympics-Women's athletics triple jump medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics triple jump on Sunday. Colombia's Caterine Ibargueen won the silver and Ukraine's Olha Saladuha won the bronze. Results Table 1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) 14.98 metres 2. Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia) 14.80 3. Olha Saladuha (Ukraine) 14.79 4. Hanna Knyazyeva (Ukraine) 14.56 5. Yamile Aldama (Britain) 14.48 6. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) 14.48 7. Trecia Smith (Jamaica) 14.35 8. Victoria Valyukevich (Russia) 14.24 9. Yargeris Savigne (Cuba) 14.12 10. Tatyana Lebedeva (Russia) 14.11 11. Marija Sestak (Slovenia) 13.98 12. Dana Veldakova (Slovakia) 11.92